Viking golfers finish 2nd despite limited practice

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe golfers have high hopes this season, especially after practicing just once on grass and finishing near the top in their first meet.

The Vikings shot a team score of 332 on Thursday, March 7, to finish in second place to Truckee's 314 at Walker Lake Golf Course in Hawthorne, Nevada.

"We had our first outing, an icebreaker last week and I was very pleased with the young men as they all posted very impressive scores, especially when we account that this team was only able to see grass and or a range one time prior to the match," said Vikings head coach Nathan Crnich. "While I have seen that Truckee has a solid team this year, so does STHS. I have already expressed to my team, that I don't see a league championship this year being out of their grasp."

Sophomore Bailey Sommerfeld carded a 77 and fellow sophomore Marcus Slack shot an 82 to lead the way while freshman Liam Molesworth in his first-ever tournament scored an 86, junior Dalton Drum recorded an 87.

Sophomore Brody Cox added a 94 put was just out of the top four players who comprise the team total.

"We have a lot new blood this year," Crnich said. "One in particular that I have high hopes for; Holt Schwarm, a senior, will be able to compete with the team next week and we've added a freshman, Jaxson King, to the traveling team."

Recommended Stories For You

The Vikings had two matches this past week, Wednesday at Dayton and Thursday at Fallon.

South Tahoe's next closest match to its snow-covered home will be May 1 at Genoa Lakes followed the next day by a meet at Edgewood Tahoe.