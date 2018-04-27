Viking golfers score a pair of 3rd-place finishes

South Tahoe finished in third place in back-to-back golf tournaments on consecutive days this week.

The Vikings shot a 361 Wednesday, April 25, at Winnemucca Municipal Golf Course and recorded a 358 the day before at Fallon Golf Course.

The tournament at Winnemucca was highly-competitive, with Spring Creek earning the overall title with a 338, one stroke better than Lowry.

South Tahoe tied for third with Fallon and Elko at 361.

Connor Molesworth led the way for the Vikings with an 88 while Mickey Sullivan added an 89. Also for South Tahoe, Bailey Sommerfiled carded a 91 and Dalton Drum rounded out the scoring with a 93. Marcus Slack was just out of the top four with a 94 and Noah Lyle shot a 104.

At Fallon, Slack was the low scorer with an 87 while Sullivan stayed consistent with another 89. Molesworth shot a 90 and Sommerfield a 92 to complete the Vikings scoring.

Recommended Stories For You

South Tahoe will play its first match in the basin this season at noon Wednesday, May 2, at Lake Tahoe Golf Course.