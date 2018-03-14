Viking swimmers douse Vaqueros to open year

The South Tahoe boys' and girls' swim teams started their seasons Saturday, March 10, with victories over the Fernley Vaqueros at Carson Swim Center.

The Viking girls needed just six swimmers to beat Fernley 94-76. The Vaqueros had

Alex Otomo and Hannah Trew each took first place in two events to lead South Tahoe. Otomo won the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle and Trew claimed the grueling 200-yard individual medley and the 100 free.

The Vikings also won a pair of relays. Otomo, Hannah Lucas, Sophie Stewart and Jessie Brown teamed to win the 200 medley relay and Trew, Stewart, Brown and Lucas combined to claim the 200 free relay.

The Viking boys, with a full team, cruised to an easy 113-58 victory, claiming first place in nine of 10 events.

Owen Slater and Tevon Martorana each won two individual events and were also part of two winning relay teams.

Slater sprinted to victory in the 50 free and 100 free, winning both a good margin. Martorana won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. And they teamed with Tristan Klasko and Zachary Harris to win the 200 medley relay. And then they teamed with Klasko and Spencer Bull to take first in the 400 free relay.

Harris, Bull, Josiah Brackett and Lars Romsos teamed to win the 200 free relay. Harris won the 100 backstroke. Klasko won the 100 fly.

"I am very happy with the performance of both the boys and girls," said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. "Our swimmers were in good form early in the season and some even matched their personal bests from last year. We had a successful season last year and are looking forward to building on that success."

The Vikings will dive back into competition at 9 a.m. Friday at the Carson Swim Center.