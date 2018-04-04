Viking tracksters compete at Reed Invitational

South Tahoe sophomore Carissa Buchholz earned the best individual finish and teamed with three others to help score all the Vikings points Friday and Saturday, March 30-31, at the 2018 Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

Buchholz, the Nevada state class 3A cross country champion and also the state runner up in the 1,600-meter run in track, ran to a fifth-place finish in the 1600 in 5 minutes, 34.86 seconds in a field of 56 competitors. It was well off her personal record of 5:16.23 that she set at the state meet last season, but it's still early in the season and those times are bound to drop as the snow melts and training becomes easier.

Buchholz also teamed with Ally Sullivan, Theresa Sandborn and Eliana Carney to claim sixth place in the distance medley relay.

Those two results scored all eight points for the Viking girls, who finished 20th out of 23 scoring teams and 30 teams overall.

Buchholz also competed in the 800 and came in eighth out of 47 runners.

The girls' 4×800 relay team finished just out of the points in eighth place. Myliana Blanchard, Melanie Mehr, Carney and Almalyzia Ramirez each completed a lap as fast as they could and finished in 12:04.20.

Other top finishes for the girls include Sandborn earning 14th in the long jump out of 49 jumpers. She reached a distance of 14 feet, 3 inches. Carney finished 27th in the 1600.

For the Viking boys, Zach Mansfield set a personal best in the long jump despite the lack of on-field training. Mansfield reached a distance of 17-10.50 to earn 18th place out of 50 jumpers.

David Holmes was the top finisher for the South Tahoe boys with a 14th place out of 35 in the 3,200.

South Tahoe next will compete Friday, April 6, in the Cougar Coed Mixed Gender Relays at El Dorado High School.