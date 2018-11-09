Viking volleyers earn 2nd at regionals, play Friday in state tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School came within a few points Saturday of sweeping rival Truckee for Northern Nevada titles in opposite ends of the state.

The Vikings girls' soccer team won in a thriller on home turf while the Wolverines rallied in the fifth set to win the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Volleyball championship in Elko, Nev.

The Viking volleyers lost (3-2, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-12) for the third time this season to the Wolverines, twice after holding leads late in the match.

Sofia Hedqvist had 16 kills and Hailey Naccarato added 10 to lead the Vikings attack.

Naccarato also had 22 digs, Layne Hembree had eight kills and served for three aces, Hedqvist had four aces, Jenna Pevenage had 38 assists and Kaitlyn Racca had 28 digs and served for two aces.

The Vikings qualified for the championship match, which comes with a berth in the state tournament, after beating host Elko 3-1 (25-20, 25-13, 15-25, 25-19).

Hedqvist had 20 kills, Naccarato added 14 and Hembree had eight.

Naccarato served for seven of the team's 10 aces and she also made 20 digs, Jordan Malkus had three solo blocks, Pevenage had 38 assists and Kaitlyn Racca received 29 serves and had just one error.

"The girls were an absolute blast to watch," said Vikings head coach Kelly Racca. "They were clicking and united against Elko. Truckee was a great point-for-point battle and we had them but couldn't hold control of the match in the fifth set. But we're excited to earn a spot in the state tournament and are looking forward to battling with an undefeated Boulder City team."

The No. 2 Vikings will play Boulder City, the top seed from southern region, in the NIAA State High School Volleyball Championships at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, about an hour away from the South Shore at Bishop Manogue High School in south Reno.

The winner will play at noon Saturday for Nevada supremacy.

The cost of admission is $10 for adults, 5$ for students, $3 seniors 62 and over and kids 8 and under get in free.