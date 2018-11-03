Viking volleyers earn No. 2 seed, bye in first round of playoffs
November 3, 2018
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings volleyball team suffered losses in its final two regular season games but still earned the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
The Vikings enjoyed a first-round bye Thursday, Nov. 1, in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern League Volleyball Championships at Elko, Nevada.
South Tahoe (16-8) awaits the winner between No. 3 Elko (18-6) and No. 6 Spring Creek (8-14) and will play for a spot in the regional final and a state berth at 2 p.m. at Elko High School.
Should the Vikings get through their semifinal match and earn a state berth, they will play for the title at 4:30.
The Vikings had won 11 straight before suffering a narrow 3-2 home loss to Dayton, 15-11 in the fifth set.
They followed that two days later with a straight sets road loss to their rival, the Truckee Wolverines.
Truckee finished unbeaten in league and earned the No. 1 seed.
