Vikings baseball earns 1 win in a close 3-game series

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe baseball for the second straight week suffered a painful late-inning defeat and came away with one win in a three-game series.

The Vikings lost 5-3 to Spring Creek on Friday, bounced back Saturday morning with a 3-1 victory but lost the nightcap of the doubleheader 4-3.

All games were considered home games for the Vikings even though they were played at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada.

The reason for playing away from Lake Tahoe was displayed all over the mountains that dominated the view from the ballpark.

In all three close, intense games against the Spartans, the team that won had to rally from behind.

South Tahoe started red hot in the series opener.

Kevin Lehmann (2-1) shut down Spring Creek in the top of the first inning and the Vikings went to work in the home half.

Lehmann singled with one out and trotted home on a smashed double to left center field by Eric Vasser.

Aaron Johnson singled home Vasser and Cameron Lehmann also scored in the inning.

But that was it for South Tahoe.

The Vikings were shut out on four hits over the last six innings.

Spring Creek scored five runs in the second inning and it was donuts for both teams the rest of the way.

Jaden Aquino and Auston Burdick combined to shut down the Spartans in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Aquino (1-1) hurled the first six innings and allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out three.

Burdick tossed a perfect seventh for the save.

Johnson provided the big blow in the bottom of the sixth inning, a two-run double that plated Lehmann and Aquino to make it 3-1.

South Tahoe was cruising in the nightcap, up 3-0 after five innings, before the Spartans rallied for three in the sixth and one in the seventh to win the rubber match and claim the series.

Aaron Johnson added two more hits, including a double, and also drove in a run. He finished the series with four hits and he drove in four of the team's nine runs.

Cameron Johnson added a single and double.

Pitcher Travis Lee (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season allowing three earned runs in 6 ⅓ innings.

South Tahoe (7-5 3A Northern League) is in fifth place in league looking up at Truckee, Elko and Spring Creek, which are all 11-1, and Churchill County at 10-2.

The Vikings next will host Sparks on Friday and Saturday in a three-game series at their home away from home Lampe Park. The single game Friday begins at 2 p.m. and the doubleheader begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.