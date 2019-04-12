Vikings baseball makes quick work of Sparks, sweeps doubleheader

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe baseball is strong this season, Sparks is not.

The two squads squared off last Saturday in a doubleheader and the Vikings took care of business — quickly.

The Vikings annihilated the Railroaders 17-2 in the first game and cruised in the nightcap 10-0 at Sparks High School.

South Tahoe (10-5 Northern) also received a forfeit victory on Friday over Sparks and now is in fifth place in the 3A Northern League.

The Vikings inched closer to Elko, Churchill County and Spring Creek who are all at 12-3 while Truckee leads the pack at 13-2.

The top six teams qualify for postseason and South Tahoe is securely in fifth. With 12 games remaining, the Vikings are leading the sixth place team, North Valleys (5-7 Northern) by three and a half games and Lowry (5-8 Northern) by four.

In the opener, Kevin Lehmann went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and also tossed three innings, a complete game due to the mercy rule, to lead the Vikings.

He struck out six, walked two and allowed two earned runs in pushing his overall record to 3-1.

Lehmann also leads the team in hitting at .385, but it's close with Connor Long (.366), Cameron Johnson (.366) and Jaden Aquino (.364) all right there and each has about 50 plate appearances.

Also for the Vikings, Auston Burdick singled and drove in three runs, Aaron Johnson and Cameron Johnson each scored three runs, Cameron Lehmann has a single and two RBIs, Aquino went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Eric Vasser doubled.

Burdick (2-1) toed the rubber in the nightcap and didn't allow a single hit over four innings. He walked two and struck out five.

The Vikings had six hits by six players and four went four extra bases including a home run from Aquino, a triple by Kevin Lehmann and doubles by Jacob Rush and Vasser.

South Tahoe next will host Dayton (1-14 Northern) at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, April 13, in a doubleheader at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada and will follow that with a single game Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces, to complete the three game season series.