Vikings baseball suffers loss at Dayton
April 20, 2018
The South Tahoe Vikings baseball team started fast Tuesday, April 17, against Dayton, but ended slow.
The Vikings scored twice in the first inning and built a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the second but ended up surrendering five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and the Dust Devils walked off the field with a 15-5 victory.
Dayton avenged an 8-4 defeat earlier this month, April 3.
The Vikings (10-9, 7-8 3A Northern League) dropped into a fourth place tie with the Lowry Roughriders, three games behind third place Truckee and just one full game ahead of sixth place teams (Dayton 7-10) and Fernley (5-8).
The top six teams in the nine-team league advance to postseason.
Elko (13-1) sits atop the league and is followed by Churchill (11-2) and Truckee (9-4).
Recommended Stories For You
South Tahoe has nine games remaining on its regular season schedule and next plays Lowry at 3 p.m. Friday, April 20, at South Tahoe Middle School. The teams will play a doubleheader the next day starting at 11 a.m. at the same place.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Ice Cube performing at Lake Tahoe Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
- South Lake Tahoe City Council divided over alleged Brown Act violations; DA investigation underway
- Sheriff: Kings Beach man killed in skiing incident at Alpine Meadows (updated)
- Condemned Northern California house sells for $1.23 million
- Local legends inducted into US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame