Vikings baseball wins finale, earn at least 4th seed in postseason

South Tahoe beat Dayton in its regular season finale and will be at least the fourth seed when the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's Class 3A Northern League Baseball Championship tournament begins next week.

The Vikings topped Dayton 7-5 Tuesday, May 1, on the road behind solid pitching from Auston Burdick, who tossed the first six innings. Burdick allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one in getting his fourth victory of the season. Jaden Aquino pitched the final inning to earn the save.

South Tahoe at the plate had seven hits and each player who had one drove in runs.

Kevin Lehmann had two hits, Alex Kasper doubled and scored twice, Peyton Galli doubled and Schouten, Aaron Johnson and Chris Pfister each singled. Michael Wattanachinda scored two runs and Cameron Lehmann drove in a run.

The Vikings finished the season winning seven of its last nine games.

The Vikings (14-10 Northern) will now sit back and watch what happens with the rest of the league. The Vikings can hope Lowry (9-12 Northern League) takes two out of three from Truckee (13-8 Northern) so they receive the No. 3 seed. And they can watch the four teams below them in the standings — Fernley (10-11 Northern), Dayton (10-11 Northern), Spring Creek (9-12 Northern) and Lowry — fight for the last two postseason berths.

Recommended Stories For You

The playoffs begin Thursday, May 10, and end Saturday, May 12, at Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nevada.

If the Vikings retain the fourth seed, they will play at 9 a.m. in the first game of the tournament. If they win, they will play later in the day. If they lose, they will play the 9 a.m. game the next day to try and stay in the double-elimination bracket.