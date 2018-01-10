South Tahoe Vikings boys, girls both fall to Vaqueros

The South Tahoe boys' basketball team suffered a tough 52-50 loss Saturday, Jan. 6, against the Fernley Vaqueros and the Lady Vikings couldn't put together a win streak after getting their first victory earlier in the week.

The Vikings started slow and fell behind early, 14-9 after the first period and 28-16 at halftime. They cut into the lead in the third and trailed by eight, 38-30, heading into the final frame.

The home loss dropped the Vikings (6-5, 4-2 Northern League) into a second place tie in league with Fernley and Churchill County (Fallon). All three teams are chasing the Elko Indians (7-0 Northern).

Dayton sits at 3-3, Spring Creek is 3-4, Lowry is 2-4, Truckee is 1-5 and Sparks is 0-6.

The Lady Vikings fell behind Fernley early, 18-8 after the first period and 37-14 at halftime, before losing 58-33.

The Vikings fell to 1-13 overall and 1-5 in the Northern League.

Both the boys and girls will become mostly road warriors for the rest of the season.

South Tahoe played at Sparks, Tuesday, Jan. 9, and will play in Fallon Saturday, Jan. 13, and at Truckee on Friday, Jan. 19. They will return home Jan. 20 to play Lowry but head back out on the road to play four more on the road. The Vikings finish the season with two home games in February.