Vikings boys’ hoops travels to get forfeit victory

The South Tahoe boys' basketball team traveled a long way Thursday, Dec. 28, to not play its scheduled non-league game.

The Vikings were to play Johnson High School at 3 p.m. in Sacramento, but no referees arrived to officiate. The Vikings were awarded a forfeit victory over the Warriors.

South Tahoe (5-4, 3-1 3A Northern League) has now posted victories in four of its last five to head into 2018.

The Vikings will host the Dayton Dust Devils (6-3, 2-2 Northern) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, and will finish the two-game homestand at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, against the Fernley Vaqueros (7-4, 2-1 Northern).