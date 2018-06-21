Vikings Cain, Galli, Pfister, Schouten to continue athletic careers in college

Four more South Tahoe High School athletes are taking their talents to the next level.

Viking seniors Matt Cain, Peyton Galli, Chris Pfister and Bryin Schouten all announced their intentions to play for community colleges in California.

Cain will play football at San Diego Mesa College. Peyton Galli and Chris Pfister will play baseball at Santa Barbara City College and Butte Community College, respectively. Schouten will play tennis at Folsom Lake Junior College.

Pfister and Galli helped lead the Vikings into the playoffs, where they finished one win short of reaching the state championships.

Pfister did it with his arm and Galli the bat.

Pfister went 6-2 overall and won his last four regular season starts, beating rival Truckee twice. During that stretch he hurled 27 innings and gave up just two earned runs on 20 hits and three walks while fanning 21. The righty tossed two shutouts and allowed just single runs in his other two starts. He finished the season with a 3.53 earned run average and made the 3A All-Northern League second team. He also hit .309.

"He ended up being No. 1 pitcher, our bulldog on the mound, and he won some very important games for us down the stretch," said Vikings head coach Starbuck Teevan. "We couldn't have gone where we did without him. He was a very important part of the team. Hopefully he's got bigger and better things ahead of him."

Pfister spent four years in the high school's sports medicine department and will study kinesiology at Butte.

Galli slugged his way through the season and led the Vikings in almost every single offensive category.

The third baseman hit .429 (39-91), smacked 11 doubles and five home runs, scored 39 times, drove in 29, drew 15 walks, had a .714 slugging percentage and reached base in over half of his plate appearances — all team highs. He also led the team last year in homers, RBIs and runs scored.

Galli was respected around the league and was named to the All-Northern League first team. He transferred to South Tahoe from George Whittell High School his sophomore year.

"He's a good player, a good teammate, he's everything a coach could want," Teevan said. "He works hard and produced all year long on the field. Last year he was our No. 3 hitter, but we moved him to No. 2 so we could get him as many at-bats as possible. He just goes about his business. I think he has a lot of baseball ahead of him."

Teevan said Galli had an offer from division I California State University, Bakersfield but wanted to head further south to be close to the beach and his sister.

Schouten probably could've chased a baseball career, but he chose to swing a racket instead of a bat.

Schouten was a four-year starter after first playing the sport for the first time in his freshman year. His parents wanted him to take up another sport besides baseball and he chose tennis because he wasn't interested in playing football.

During his junior season, Schouten developed into one of the Vikings better players and helped South Tahoe win its first northern region title. He just got better in his senior season and the Vikings claimed back-to-back northern region championships, stunning the favorite, Truckee, in both seasons.

"He was determined to be a good tennis player and worked very hard in practice and on his own to improve every year," said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. "Bryin plays with grit and that is what caught the eye of the coaches at Folsom Lake. They watched Bryin play at the regional tournament and invited him to visit their campus. After visiting and hitting with the team, coach Patrick Rutz offered him a spot on the team. He will take the same level of determination to constantly improve at Folsom."

Cain was the Vikings leading receiver this past season, and that's saying a lot when McCallan Castles, who is headed to Cal on a full ride scholarship. Castles was injured early in the season and missed some time and Cain stepped up and helped carry the load.

He led the team in both receptions (48) and yards (918) and scored eight touchdowns. For good measure the speedy, dynamic athlete rushed for 76 yards and also completed five of eight passes for 42 yards.