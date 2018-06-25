Vikings football hosts, fares well in 4-day camp

There was wall-to-wall football at South Tahoe High School this week with seven teams participating in the Vikings camp.

Music played throughout the stadium as quarterbacks, running backs and receivers battled in 7-on-7 scrimmages over the four days and linemen competed in skills challenges.

Miramonte, Logan, Morro Bay, Saratoga, Tokay and Armijo all came to the South Shore for the four-day camp that ran from Tuesday through Friday, June 19-22.

South Tahoe fared well against the competition finishing in second place to tournament winner Miramonte, who finished undefeated.

"Overall, it was a great camp, our effort was great," said Kody Griffis, a receiver and junior captain last year for the Vikings. "We had a lot of people step up."

The Vikings went 4-0 in pool play the first couple of days and made it through the double-elimination bracket unbeaten until Friday morning where Miramonte beat them to reach the championship game.

Recommended Stories For You

South Tahoe beat Armijo to get another shot at Miramonte for the camp title.

"We got beat pretty bad in our first game this morning but we bounced back and won a physical game against Armijo," Griffis said. "Then we lost a close game in the championship."

Sophomore Jake Tarwater has taken over as quarterback this year and he was slinging spirals all around the field. The big right-hander made all kinds of throws, from perfectly placed bombs to short concise crossing routes.

The Vikings offense through Thursday scored 173 points in six, 30-minute games while allowing just 91. There were no pads or helmets worn.

"Jake played great all week," said Griffis, who seems to have good chemistry with his young gunslinger and made several catches. "It's impressive to see him play this well at such a young age. He made some great throws. We all had some bad plays this week, but we all bounced back."

The Vikings had 45 players listed on their roster at the end of last season, after calling up several underclassmen for the playoffs and half were seniors.

The Vikings will host another camp starting Sunday evening and finishing Wednesday morning.

"We're a young team and we've got a lot of room to improve,"Griffis said. "We looked pretty good and we're getting better everyday."

The Vikings will begin their season with a 7:30 p.m. scrimmage Friday, Aug. 17, against Bear River and will officially kickoff the year Friday, Aug. 24, with a home game against Elko.