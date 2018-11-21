Vikings peewee Pop Warner team has season end in Snow Bowl championship

Provided / Carlos Vidaurri
The South Lake Tahoe Pop Warner peewee team enjoyed a great season that extended all the way through the Snow Bowl Championship game. The Vikings lost in the final but finished 6-2 playing against division I teams like Galena and Reno. The Vikings lost to one team the entire season, the Galena Grizzlies, who won the title. “The boys had a very competitive year after being put in division 1,” said head coach Carlos Vidaurri. “They lost a hard-fought game to Galena and played with lots of heart and teamwork.” The Vikings are Mateo Alviso, Edgar Ambriz, Braden Ball, Ryan Britt, John Erb, Seabas Hernandez, Aaron Ortega, Shawn Stonecipher, Julian Velasco, Ian Coralles, Marcus Vidaurri, Elias Aguilar, Dylan Hilton, Tony Morales, Jackson Njoten, Francisco Orizaba, Brandon Rojas, Elias Vidal, Joseph Vazquez.