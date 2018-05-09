Vikings playing well heading into northern regional baseball tourney

The bracket is set and South Tahoe will play Dayton Thursday morning, May 10, in the first round of the Nevada interscholastic Activities Association Northern Region Class 3A Baseball playoffs.

The No. 4 Vikings have defeated No. 5 Dayton two out of three times this season and will look to make it three out of four when they take on the Dust Devils at 9 a.m. at Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nevada.

The Vikings beat the Dust Devils 8-4 on April 3, and lost 15-5 on April 17 at Dayton's home field. They took the rubber game of the season series 7-5 on May 1 at South Tahoe Middle School.

"It will be a good matchup," said South Tahoe head coach Starbuck Teevan. "We know each other from playing three times this year and over the summer. Coach Burrows does a very good job with his guys. Dayton has two of the best pitchers in the league and will be tough to beat, but we're ready to get after it and we've got something to prove."

The 3A Northern League top six seeds in the double-elimination bracket were sorted out this past weekend with Elko (18-6) earning the top spot followed by Churchill County (17-7), Truckee (16-8), South Tahoe (14-10), Dayton (12-12) and Spring Creek (12-12).

The Vikings have won seven of the last nine games over the last few weeks. They have beaten every team at least once that is participating in the tournament.

"We've been playing good baseball over the past few weeks so we hope to continue that into the regional tournament," Teevan said. "The guys are hungry and looking forward to the challenge. Every team in this regional is good and it should be an exciting experience."

Should the Vikings beat Dayton, they will play against Elko at 2 p.m. If the Vikings lose, they will play the loser between No. 3 Truckee and No. 6 Spring Creek at 9 a.m. Friday.

"We're not going to try and do anything extra, more keeping it simple. Throw strikes, pay solid defense and be tough outs at the plate. We've had a little time off from our last game, so we should be rested and ready to compete."