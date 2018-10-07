Vikings runner Buchholz sets 3rd personal best time of season

South Tahoe's Carissa Buchholz has competed in four cross country races this season and has set three personal best times at three distances.

Buchholz finished in second place Saturday at the ultra-competitive Stanford Invitational. She finished the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 17.7 seconds, about 20 seconds behind the division III race winner freshman Riley Chamberlain, from Del Oro in Sacramento.

Buchholz has competed against Chamberlain in two of the past three weeks, including the Nevada Union Invitational 3-mile race Sept. 15 in Grass Valley where she finished 48 seconds behind while setting a personal best for that distance (18:49).

Buchholz set a third personal best in her season-opening race, finishing 4,000 meters in 15:34 at the Reed Invitational in Sparks.

The Vikings don't have enough girls to field a complete team, but had three other runners compete including juniors Eliana Carney (43rd, 20:47.8 personal best), Melanie Maher (94th, 22:26.9 PR) and freshman Alexa Galicia.

South Tahoe senior Christopher Hoefer helped the Vikings boys finish 17th in division three out of 28 scoring teams and 376 runners.

Hoefer finished his fastest-ever 5,000 meters (17:10.2) to earn 79th in a massive field of competitors.

Also for South Tahoe, Leyton Sweeney was 154th (17:54.40), Raymond Charley was 258th (18:53.40), Calvin Holmes finished in 18:57.30 and Gavin Brown crossed the line in 19:03.00.