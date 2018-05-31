Vikings senior slugger Galli named All-League, State

Peyton Galli has been South Tahoe's biggest slugger for the past two years.

The senior right-hander blasted 10 of the Vikings 12 home runs over the past two seasons and led the 2018 team in almost every offensive category.

The third baseman was rewarded for his stellar season recently by being named to the All-Northern League first team. He also was an All-State selection.

Galli put up big numbers during his senior season. He led the Vikings in batting average (.429, 39-91), doubles (11), home runs (5), runs (39), runs batted in (29), hits (39), walks (15), slugging percentage (.714), on-base percentage (.523) and stolen bases (9). He also led the team last year in homers, RBIs and runs scored.

He also posted three wins in seven pitching appearances.

South Tahoe's top pitcher Chris Pfister earned second team honors.

Pfister had a 3.53 earned run average and won a South Tahoe-high six games, none more important than the last, a playoff victory that knocked out Churchill County and put the Vikings two wins away from the title game.

Pfister also hit .309 (21-68) with 10 doubles.

Senior Bryin Schouten and juniors Kevin Lehmann and Auston Burdick were given honorable mention.

Schouten was Mr. Contact this season, hitting .382 (26-68) while striking out just three times.

Burdick earned South Tahoe's final playoff victory of the season, a 2-hit shutout against Dayton. The righty finished 5-3 with a 4.41 ERA.

Lehmann hit .347 (33-95) and had a couple of clutch, game-winning RBIs late in the season for the Vikings. He had 21 RBIs and 35 runs, each second on the team behind Galli.

South Tahoe went to the playoffs for a sixth straight season and head coach Starbuck Teevan expressed his thanks to everyone who contributed to the teams success throughout the season including, parents, the administration and community.

"We have a very supportive community for these kids and I'm grateful for that," Teevan said. "We look to build on the success of this season and play with determination to make another run at state next year."