Vikings soccer trio earns all-league, all-state awards

The South Tahoe girls' soccer team was rewarded for a strong season that ended with an appearance the class 3A state championship game.

Three Vikings were named to the Northern League first team, one made the second team and three others were given honorable mention.

Junior center back Lillie McGuire, freshman winger Kelsey Hogan and senior forward Bailey Segers made the first team and were also named all-state.

McGuire was a speedy defender who helped anchor a Vikings defense that produced 13 shutouts and allowed just 12 goals in 16 league matches. She made the Nevada state first team.

Hogan led the Vikings with 13 goals and 11 assists and was in the top five in the league for total points. The speedy, crafty striker, capable of finishing with each foot, was placed on the all-state second team.

Segers capped her prolific career with 11 goals and five assists to finish seventh in the league in overall points. She was second on the team in goals her junior year with 19. She also made the state's second team.

Recommended Stories For You

South Tahoe's Samantha Frates made the second team and could have easily been placed on the first team. Frates was the core of the Vikings central defense and fearlessly defended aerial service from opponents. The thunder-footed senior was also a free kick specialist who finished with three goals and two assists. She hopes to play for Lake Tahoe Community College next year.

Senior Zoe Fiston, sophomore Morrison Salmon and freshman Giovana De Loia were awarded honorable mention.

De Loia seemed to get the freshman treatment from the league's coaches. The speedy winger was ninth in the league for total points. She was third on the team with eight goals and second with nine assists. She was one of the Vikings most dangerous scorers and may use the first and second team snubs as motivation for the remainder of her high school career.

Salmon, a central midfield defender, was key in building offensive attacks and was one of the most aggressive defenders on the team, fearlessly thwarting opposing offensive attacks.

Fiston played all over the field and scored maybe the most memorable goal of the Vikings season. The utility specialist ended the season with two goals and two assists but her last goal of the season came in double overtime to send the Vikings into the state championship game. Her left-footed goal from a harsh angle about 20 yards away sent the Vikings into a frenzied celebration.

South Tahoe finished the season with an overall record of 16-8-1 and 12-3-1 in the Northern League. The Vikings finished second to Truckee in the northern regionals then again fell to the rival Wolverines in the state final.