Vikings softball improving, wins 1st game of the season

The South Tahoe Vikings girls' softball team earned its first victory of the season Thursday, April, 5, against Sparks at South Tahoe Middle School.

With no seniors, six juniors and 12 sophomores and freshmen, the Vikings have suffered through some growing pains, but have steadily improved as the season continues.

The Vikings edged the Railroaders 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader but lost 25-5 in the nightcap.

"I've been really happy with the development of the girls," said Vikings head coach Dave Galicia. "We have some girls taking the lead and at the end of the year, we'll be in much better shape. The girls are having fun, working hard and fighting right to the last pitch."

The Vikings (1-11 3A Northern League), next will play Friday, April 13, at Truckee followed by a doubleheader the next day also in Truckee.