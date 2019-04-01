Vikings swimmers best Churchill County in dual meet

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Vikings boys and girls swimmers won their dual Northern League match against Churchill County last Friday in Reno.

The boys won 116-94 while the girls prevailed 127-108.

Alexandra Otomo is already in state form. She highlighted South Tahoe's effort by claiming first place overall out of five teams at the meet and 35 swimmers in the 100-yard freestyle.

Otomo's time of 56.25 seconds was her fastest this season and best since she finished in second place last year at the state meet.

She was also fourth in the 500 free finishing in 6 minutes, 1.29 seconds.

Also for the girls, Alexis Haven finished fifth in the 200 individual medley.

Recommended Stories For You

Tristan Klasko helped the Viking boys prevail with a pair of third-place finishes.

He raced to third in the 200 IM and also the 100 butterfly.

Also for the boys, freshman Jerry Guebard was second in the 500 free, about 30 seconds behind the winner and about 45 seconds ahead of third place and was fourth in the 100 breast, Josh Novak grabbed third in the 200 free and freshman Westin Perpening was fourth in the 100 back.

South Tahoe's next meet will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.