Vote for Tahoe Daily Tribune student athletes of the month

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is showcasing two high school student athletes, one male and one female, each month of the academic year, and you decide which athletes we feature. Click here and select your choice for the female and male student athlete of the month. The winners will be featured in the Tribune later this month.

FEMALE

Kaitlin Kjer: Kjer established herself as a leader and was named team captain for the Whittell Warrior girls' basketball team. She is a leading scorer on the team and has transitioned from negative leadership to positively modeling the things her coaches consider most important.

Shelby Lyons: The senior is a top student at South Tahoe High School. She is the senior class student body president and still finds time to shred down the slopes for the Vikings alpine ski team.

MALE

Corey Huber: Huber changed positions this year for the Whittell Warriors basketball team and has flourished in his new role, scoring about 10 points more per game. He also is vying to be the school's valedictorian. Coach and athletic director Phillip Bryant says Huber will go down as one of the best athletes he's ever coached.

McCallan Castles: The senior is Mr. Do-It-All for the South Tahoe Vikings basketball team. He's one of the Vikings top scorers and is a dunking specialist. He's a strong student and recently signed a full ride scholarship to play football at Cal.