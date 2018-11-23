Vote for Tahoe Daily Tribune’s nominees for Student Athletes of the Month

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is showcasing two high school student athletes, one male and one female, each month of the academic year, and you decide which athletes we feature.

Incline High School

Chandler Cohn

Chandler was a co-team captain of the Highlanders volleyball team that enjoyed a successful season. The senior led the Highlanders to a second-place finish in the 2A Northern League and berth in the state playoffs.

Niklas Pietzke

Niklas is the fastest high school runner on the North Shore. The sophomore ran to a third-place finish in the 2A state cross county meet. While North Tahoe won the team championship, Pietzke outran them all and recorded a better time.

South Tahoe High School

Kody Griffis

Kody finished his high school football career with an outstanding season. The senior made 74 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Vikings. He caught nearly half of the completed passes. He was among the state leaders in receptions.

Hailey Naccarato

Hailey was an ultra valuable piece to the Vikings run to the volleyball state playoffs. The senior was among the leaders in most statistical categories and was the team's dig master. She helped the Vikings earn the No. 2 seed out of the 3A Northern League.

Whittell High School

Ava Campbell

Ava was the second leading scorer on the Warriors undefeated soccer team in the regular season. The sophomore scored 24 goals and assisted on 20 others to record 68 points in 15 games. She scored an impressive goal to tie the game in Whittell's playoff loss.

Dylan Wade

Dylan was an explosive part of the Warriors offense. The junior receiver was usually the No. 1 target when Whittell threw the football. He made spectacular catches and led the team in receiving yards.