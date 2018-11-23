Vote for Tahoe Daily Tribune’s nominees for Student Athletes of the Month
November 23, 2018
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is showcasing two high school student athletes, one male and one female, each month of the academic year, and you decide which athletes we feature.
Click here to vote. Voting will run for one week. The winners will be featured in the Tribune next month.
Incline High School
Chandler Cohn
Chandler was a co-team captain of the Highlanders volleyball team that enjoyed a successful season. The senior led the Highlanders to a second-place finish in the 2A Northern League and berth in the state playoffs.
Niklas Pietzke
Niklas is the fastest high school runner on the North Shore. The sophomore ran to a third-place finish in the 2A state cross county meet. While North Tahoe won the team championship, Pietzke outran them all and recorded a better time.
Recommended Stories For You
South Tahoe High School
Kody Griffis
Kody finished his high school football career with an outstanding season. The senior made 74 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Vikings. He caught nearly half of the completed passes. He was among the state leaders in receptions.
Hailey Naccarato
Hailey was an ultra valuable piece to the Vikings run to the volleyball state playoffs. The senior was among the leaders in most statistical categories and was the team's dig master. She helped the Vikings earn the No. 2 seed out of the 3A Northern League.
Whittell High School
Ava Campbell
Ava was the second leading scorer on the Warriors undefeated soccer team in the regular season. The sophomore scored 24 goals and assisted on 20 others to record 68 points in 15 games. She scored an impressive goal to tie the game in Whittell's playoff loss.
Dylan Wade
Dylan was an explosive part of the Warriors offense. The junior receiver was usually the No. 1 target when Whittell threw the football. He made spectacular catches and led the team in receiving yards.
Trending In: Sports
- Kirkwood Mountain Resort changes opening day from Wednesday to Saturday
- Lake Tahoe Community College Lady Coyotes advance to final four
- Lake Tahoe Community College men knock off higher seeded Folsom Lake
- Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar ski resorts announce 2018-19 opening dates
- Heavenly Mountain Resort opens for the 2018-19 season
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storm warning issued for Lake Tahoe high country
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report new snow totals; 2nd storm to deliver 8-16 inches
- Rain, snow in forecast for Lake Tahoe; expect Thanksgiving travel delays in northern Sierra
- Kirkwood Mountain Resort changes opening day from Wednesday to Saturday
- 9 Lake Tahoe restaurants serving Thanksgiving Day dinner