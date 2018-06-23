Warrior speedster

Anna White loves to sprint. She says it's fun and brings out her competitive nature.

But the George Whittell High School junior, and soon to be senior, likes to sprint in short spurts. She's a soccer player at heart and jogs all over the field with short bursts of maximum sprinting effort.

So running at full speed for a full lap around the track is not her favorite thing to do. In fact, it's one of her least favorite things to do, but she's really good at it.

White is so good that she's the best 400 meter runner in class 1A in the state of Nevada for the second year in a row. White won the event this past May in Carson City at the state championships and also claimed the 200-meter title, an event she likes.

"I don't think I've met anyone that likes the 400," White said. "It's the hardest minute of my life every time I do it. I hit a wall at the 300 meter mark and it feels like I'm going slow and can't get to the finish line fast enough."

Imagine how the rest of the field feels when they can't keep up with her.

Recommended Stories For You

White has been named the Tribune's Student-Athlete of the Month for May.

"When I was nominated it was an honor because there are a lot of talented athletes here at Whittell that also deserve to be nominated as well," White said. "It was really exciting. And now I won, it's surprising. The athletes I was going against, they're just as talented if not more so than I am. It was honor to win it and see how many people support me. I thank everyone who voted."

White, like most champions, isn't just satisfied with winning. She wants to set personal bests every time on the track and she did not break her mark from her sophomore season. She suffered an injury in March and couldn't train the way she would have liked.

"I'm happy with the way I ran, but a knee injury took a toll on my times," White said. "Last year hitting that 60-second mark and not being able to top that this year was a little disappointing."

She will have more motivation next year to be faster and claim a third straight title. She'll also be able to train on a brand new track that is nearly finished.

White is already looking beyond Whittell and is eying colleges — and athletics will not be much of a factor in her decision. She doesn't expected to run track in college.

"I might do club soccer or if it works out college soccer and hopefully get some scholarship help," White said. "But my academics definitely come first. I want to focus on going to school based on academics, not athletics."

White carries a 4.4 grade point average and her lowest grade so far has been an A-minus.

"I don't do Bs," she said.

She was the junior class vice president and plans to run for that same office again her senior year. She's a member of many school clubs and spends most of her time participating and doing copious amounts of homework for her advanced placement classes.

She's looking at colleges in southern California and in the southwest like Arizona State. She plans to study nursing or environmental science.

"I am getting out of the cold," said White, who has skied the mountains in the Tahoe Basin since she was 4 and goes boating on the lake in the summer with her family. "I'll get my fair share of snow when I come up for breaks. Four weeks is all I need, not eighth months."