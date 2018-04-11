Warriors baseball still shorthanded, falls to Mineral County

Cody Ruby was cruising for the Whittell Warriors baseball team. The junior pitcher gave up a few runs in the first inning to Mineral County but put up goose eggs over the next three innings as the Warriors built an 8-3 lead.

But then Ruby reached his maximum pitch count and the short-handed Warriors got into trouble.

Mineral County came back to beat Whittell 19-9 and backed that up in Game 2 of the doubleheader Thursday, April 5, with a 22-6 victory over the Warriors in four innings at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada.

"It's the same thing we've been dealing with the past few weeks, we're short players," said Warriors head coach Ryan McKinney. "We were up 8-3 when our only starting pitcher for the day had to come out due to pitch count. Then we gave up 16 in the last three innings. We have a lot of guys playing out of position, or in positions they have never played, including pitcher and catcher. We should get most everyone back this week, so I'm excited to see how we do with a full team."

Ruby led the Warriors at the plate collecting two hits in each game. He went 2 for 3 with a single, double and three runs scored in the opener and had two singles in the nightcap.

Also for the Warriors (3-8, 0-3 1A Northern West League), DC Nelson had two hits in the first game, Zack Kerho scored twice and Jude Stackpole, Isiah Womack, Chace Edie and Lucas Aum each singled and scored.

Womack drove in two runs in the second game and Zack Smith, Edie, Aum and Stackpole each singled and scored. Scott Manchester singled and had a RBI and Aum and Stackpole each had RBIs.

"I'm super proud of the guys that have stepped it up the last few weeks and have been willing to learn new things, like Sterling Manchester, who was willing to pitch and catch even though he hadn't done it before and he did great," McKinney said. "Chace, Jude and Zack Kerho also played new positions and made some great plays. The attitudes have been really positive even through all the adversity, which makes me excited to coach these young men every day."