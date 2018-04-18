Warriors fall to Sierra Lutheran in both ends of twinbill
April 18, 2018
The Whittell Warriors baseball team suffered losses to Sierra Lutheran Saturday, April 14, in both ends of a doubleheader at James Lee Park in Carson City.
The Warriors lost to the Falcons (10-1, 3-0 1A Northern West League) in the opener 6-2 and 15-5 in the nightcap.
After playing some stiff competition over the past couple of weeks, the Warriors will play three straight games against Coleville (1-11, 0-6 1A Northern West) starting Tuesday, April 24, in Coleville. Then two days later the Warriors (3-12, 0-6 1A Northern West) will host Coleville in a doubleheader at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada.
