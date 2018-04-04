Warriors softball loses 3 to Smith Valley

The Whittell Warriors softball team lost three straight on the road to Smith Valley last week. The Warriors lost 25-7 on March 27, and then were beaten 16-0 and 17-7 in a doubleheader on Friday, March 30.

In the first game of the series, the Warriors pushed across seven runs on just six hits. Kaitlyn Kjer singled and doubled and scored, Lorelei Kuenzi singled, scored and had a run batted in and Makena Snipes scored twice to lead the Warriors. Andrea Smith, Grace Walski and Sydney Ellbogen each had singles for Whittell.

Kuenzi, Faith Galli and MacKenzie Theilmann each had singles in the Warriors shutout loss.

In the third game, the Warriors were hit by pitches 11 times and pushed seven runs across the plate with just two hits — singles by Olivia Craig and Snipes. Kjer and Craig each scored two times.

The Warriors next will play a doubleheader against Mineral County on Thursday, April 5, at George Whittell High School.