Warriors softball scores in bunches, but fall to Serpents

The Whittell Warriors softball team scored a bunch of runs in their doubleheader Thursday, April 5, against Mineral County, but they gave up more and lost both games.

The Warriors lost 22-18 in the first game and 27-10 in four innings in the nightcap at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Kaitlyn Kjer, sophomore Faith Galli and freshman Olivia Craig accounted for half the runs scored for the Warriors in the first game with each scoring three runs. Kjer blasted a home run and Craig had three singles.

Andrea Smith and Trinity Megowan both singled and scored and MacKenzie Theilmann and Loralei Kuenzi each scored twice.

The Serpents scored 10 runs in the first inning of Game 2 and added eight more in the second to take an 18-0 lead before Whittell got its bats going.

The Warriors scored twice in the second and eight in the third after trailing 22-2.

Kjer doubled and scored, Smith went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, Craig was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Sydney Ellbogen had two hits and scored a run.

The Warriors (0-8, 0-3 1A Northern West League) played Tuesday, April 10, against Sierra Sage Academy at Lampe Park and will travel Saturday, April 14, to face Sierra Sage in a doubleheader in Yerington, Nevada.