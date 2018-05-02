Whittell baseball ends losing streak with win against Coleville

Whittell baseball broke its losing streak late last week, using a full squad to defeat Coleville 10-4 at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Sterling Manchester impressed his coach Thursday, April 26, by going 3 for 4 and leading the Warriors offense.

"Sterling has been working hard all season, putting in extra time hitting and it showed," said Whittell head coach Ryan McKinney.

Also at the plate for Whittell, DC Nelson singled, walked twice and scored and Chase Edie singled, walked, stole two bases and scored a run.

"Being short-handed all season has been tough, but we finally had 12 guys for the win on Thursday," McKinney said.

The Warriors bounced back from two days prior when they managed just two hits, singles by Isaiah Womack and Cody Ruby, in a 12-2 loss at Coleville.

Whittell (4-13, 1-7 1A Northern West League) will finish its season with three games against Virginia City. The Warriors played the Muckers on Tuesday afternoon, May 1, and will finish with a doubleheader on Friday, May 4, at home with the first pitch at 1 p.m.