Whittell baseball loses to Sierra Lutheran, Loyalton

The Whittell Warriors suffered a pair of losses on the baseball diamond earlier this week, one a 1A Northern West League clash and one non-league clash.

The Warriors lost 14-4 to Sierra Lutheran Tuesday, April 10, at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada and fell 17-0 on the road at Loyalton.

The Warriors (3-10, 0-4 1A Northern West) hung right with Sierra Lutheran (8-1, 1-0), staying within a few runs until the later innings. The Warriors played a doubleheader Friday, April 13, at Sierra Lutheran which will be the third and fourth times the teams have met this season. Sierra Lutheran also won the first game 6-5.

Whittell will have over a week off before playing at Coleville on April 24.