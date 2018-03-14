Whittell baseball splits 4 in season-opening tournament

The Whittell Warriors baseball team started its season by splitting four games in the Yerington Tournament.

The Warriors beat Eureka 12-3 and lost 13-0 to Smith Valley on Friday, March 9. The next day the Warriors edged Coleville 8-6 and lost 6-5 to Sierra Lutheran.

"We had a really good first weekend, with the entire team doing all the little things that we work on daily," said Whittell head coach Ryan McKinney.

Isaiah Womack and Bastion Elkins led the Warriors in their opener with two hits in two at-bats. Womack scored three runs and also drove in three and Elkins scored three times.

Nic Buchholz and Clyde Quillin each had hits and RBIs. Quillin earned the victory on the mound in the three-inning game.

Whittell ran into a hot pitcher in the second game. The Warriors could not get on base in three innings in the loss.

Elkins pitched a complete game the next morning to lead the Warriors over Coleville. He also singled and drove in a run.

Buchholz smacked a double and drove in three runs to lead the offense. Womack singled and scored twice and Quillin added a pair of singles and an RBI.

Buchholz started the last game and struck out 11, but walked eight in the complete-game loss.

Elkins backed the offense with a single, double and two RBIs.

When the Warriors did reach base, they were off and running. They stole 39 bases in the four games.

"We were really aggressive on the base paths," McKinney said. "Bastion Elkins and Isaiah Womack each had 10 and sophomore Juan Cervantes also contributed with some great at-bats and stolen bases in key situations. We got outstanding pitching from Nic and Bastion and Clyde also had a really good first outing."

The Warriors will play a pair of pre-league-play games this week before starting play in the 1A Northern West League March 27 against Smith Valley in Zephyr Cove.

"The boys have really bought into what we are trying to do," McKinney said. "We have some big goals that we want to accomplish as a team, and to see everyone encouraging each other all weekend and staying focused on and off the field, I really am excited to see what we do this season. It's been really great how the parents and community have been involved in taking our baseball program to the next level."