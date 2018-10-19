Whittell feeling good after 1st league win, host The Meadows School Friday night

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Winning does wonders for a football team.

Whittell got back into the win column last week and the Warriors were enthusiastic and fired up Wednesday during practice.

"They're focused, they're hungry, they got a good win last week and they want more of it," said Warriors head coach Doug Patton. "They're ready to roll."

Whittell did a lot of rolling last week, beating the Pyramid Lake Lakers, 50-14, in Nixon, Nev., behind 553 combined yards from brothers Isaiah and Malachi Womack.

Isaiah, a senior and older brother, rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries and also threw for 138 yards and two scores while Malachi, a sophomore, rushed for 118 yards and a TD to lead the 628-yard offensive outburst.

Trent Dingman added four receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 54 yards on 10 attempts.

On defense, Isaiah made 17 tackles and Malachi had 10. Dingman had an interception and Malachi and Alex Gonzalez each recovered fumbles.

It was a must-win game for Whittell to stay alive for a playoff berth. The Warriors are 1-2 in the 1A 8-man West League, tied with Excel Christian, which they lost to by 10 points, and behind Virginia City (2-0) and Sierra Lutheran (2-0).

VC and Sierra Lutheran play this Friday and if VC wins, Whittell remains alive. If Sierra wins, the Warriors are out because VC finishes the season with Pyramid Lake, and barring some kind of miracle, the Lakers don't stand a chance. VC and Sierra would each have three wins and claim the league's two playoff berths.

As much as the Warriors despise rooting for their rival, especially after the Muckers distasteful celebration in Zephyr Cove, they must.

With a VC win, the Warriors would have to beat Sierra in the regular season finale and then it may come down to a three-way tiebreaker with Whittell, Sierra Lutheran and Excel Christian all at 2-2.

Whittell this week will host The Meadows School (3-4) from Las Vegas in a non-league clash. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

"It's a crazy algorithm, we're definitely alive," Patton said. "The key to our season obviously is to get healthy and beat Sierra Lutheran. And we're getting healthier every week. I look out there, there's more options, options I haven't had all year. The team is getting stronger and I feel like we're peaking, maybe a little late, but playoffs is still a definite possibility. The kids are thinking about it, they want to reach playoffs. There's a storm of events that needs to happen, but it could happen."