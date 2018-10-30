Whittell football loses 3-way tiebreaker, misses playoffs for first time since 2014

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Whittell did not win a 3-way tiebreaker and failed to reach the football playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The Warriors (5-4, 2-2 1A 8-man West League) finished tied for second place in league with Excel Christian (4-5, 2-2) and Sierra Lutheran (4-5, 2-2).

When the tiebreaker advanced through the first stage, Whittell and Excel remained standing.

The three teams were placed into mini standings with 1-1 records, with head-to-head results initially taken away.

Using a 13-point system to promote not running up scores, where teams don't get credit for winning or losing by more than 13 points, Whittell and Excel came out tied.

Excel defeated Whittell by 10 points (58-48) and lost to Sierra Lutheran by seven points (35-28) for a plus-3 score.

Sierra Lutheran defeated Excel by seven and lost to Whittell by 13 (61-34) for a minus-6.

Whittell beat Sierra by 13 and lost to Excel by 10 for a plus-3.

The second tiebreaker was head-to-head, making the Saturday, Sept. 29, clash in Sparks, the crushing blow.

It was a tough, large, horse-sized pill to swallow for the Warriors who were healthier at the end of the season than they were at the beginning.

They especially wanted another shot at Eureka in the first round of playoffs, a team that beat them handily in week two, but Excel will play in that game as the No. 2 seed in the West behind No. 1 Virginia City.

The Warriors finished the season with three straight dominating victories, but by that time, they had already suffered the loss that submarined their playoff hopes.

Whittell still had hopes Thursday night after a decisive victory against Sierra, but senior Trent Dingman summed it up postgame.

"We did all we could do in the end," he said. "We just have to pray that it turns in our favor. There's a lot of anxiety, but at the end, we have to be satisfied knowing we did all we could."