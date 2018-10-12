Whittell gridders look to get first league win vs. visiting Pyramid Lake

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Whittell football suffered a painful loss last week to its rival Virginia City.

The Warriors played even with the Muckers through the first half but their spirit was broken early in the second and they could never recover.

The Warriors postgame sat and watched the Muckers celebrate in near disrespectful style on their home field after playing their starters with a running clock and 40-point lead.

It was a sour taste, but Whittell moved on and its focus this week is on Pyramid Lake. The Warriors will host the Lakers on Friday in Zephyr Cove.

Whittell still has a shot at making the playoffs even with losses in its first two league games. A lot of stuff will have to go its way, but a 2-2 final league record may be good enough if they can win some tiebreakers.

Sierra Lutheran is 2-0 in the 1A 8-man West League standings while Virginia City is 1-0, Excel Christian is 1-1 and Pyramid Lake is 0-1. Sierra Lutheran finishes with VC and then Whittell.

If VC runs the table and finishes 4-0, which is likely, Whittell needs to win its final two games and hope no other team reaches three league victories then it will come down to tiebreakers if there is a couple, even three, teams at 2-2.

But Whittell can't to get to two league victories until they win one.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.