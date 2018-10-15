Whittell High School seeks girls’ basketball coach for upcoming season

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — George Whittell High School is searching for a permanent girls' basketball coach for the 2018-19 season.

With the hoops season scheduled to begin in about three weeks, the Warriors need a coach at both the junior varsity and varsity levels to lead them into battle.

The right coach among all the responsibilities, will insure safety of all the players by demonstrating and teaching the fundamentals; organize practice schedules; travel with the team to and from games; follow all Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association regulations, rules, guidelines and certifications; enforce school district athletic policies and rules; attend required meetings; fundraise; sort, organize and maintain equipment and uniforms.

The position has a stipend salary and is seasonal from November through February.

Those interested should apply online at http://www.applitrack.com/dcsd/onlineapp/default.aspx, but should also contact athletic direct/dean Phil Bryant at 775-588-2446 or email pbryant@dcsd.k12.nv.us.