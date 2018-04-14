Whittell softball falls to Sierra Sage/ROP

The Whittell Warriors softball team put up 14 runs in four innings on Tuesday, April 10, but surrendered 35 in losing to the Sierra Sage Academy/Rite of Passage Rams at Lampe Park in Gardnerville, Nevada.

The Warriors had just three hits, singles by Lacey Robinson, Olivia Craig and Andrea Smith, but earned 10 walks and were hit eight times by pitches.

Lots of Warriors crossed home plate, including Robinson three times, Kaitlyn Kjer, Allison Bell and Craig each scored twice, and Lorelei Kuenzi, Smith, Sarah Dodge, Makena Snipes and MacKenzie Theilmann each scored once.

The Warriors (0-9, 0-4 1A Northern West League) played a doubleheader Friday, April 13, against the Rams. They were seeking their first victory.