Whittell softball grabs 1st victory of season

Whittell smacked 26 hits and scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning on Friday, April 13, to breakthrough and beat Sierra Sage Academy/Rite of Passage for their first victory of the season in Yerington, Nevada.

Kaitlyn Kjer and Sydney Ellbogen each had five hits in five at-bats and Lorelei Kuenzi added three hits, including a double and home run to lead the Whittell offense.

Kjer had four singles and a double and scored five times, Allison Bell went 4 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored and Ellbogen scored four runs. Faith Galli had four hits and scored three runs. Trinity Megowan also scored three runs.

Kjer hurled six innings with 10 strikeouts to earn the victory.

As exciting as winning the nightcap of a doubleheader was for the Warriors, the girls suffered a tough loss in the opener, 25-24 in eight innings.

Sierra Sage scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the victory right after Whittell tallied three in the top half of the inning to take the lead.

Recommended Stories For You

The Warriors also led 15-5 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

Kuenzi had four hits and scored twice, Kjer had three hits, including a double and scored four runs to lead Whittell's 10-hit attack.

Also for the Warriors (1-10, 1-5 1A Northern West League), Lacey Robinson doubled and scored twice and Andrea Smith and Makena Snipes each scored three runs.

The Warriors next play Tuesday, April 24, at Coleville.