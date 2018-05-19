Whittell Warriors finish 4th at state golf tourney

Satchel Hirsh didn't get off to the start he envisioned on Day 1 at the state golf tournament. But the Incline sophomore finished strong.

Whittell played consistent over the two-day tournament and had five golfers all finish in the upper half of the standings.

Hirsh finished sixth overall and the Whittell Warriors earned fourth place Wednesday and Thursday, May 16-17, at the 2018 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Boys' Golf Championship at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course in Boulder City, Nevada.

Hirsh sat in a three-way tie for eighth after the first round with a 13-over par 85, but came back the next day and fired a 4-over 76 for a combined total of 161.

The competition down south was tough. Kevin Inthachack, of The Meadows, the overall team champion, shot a two-round score of 144, including a 1-under par on Day 2, to beat the 50-golfer field by three strokes. North Tahoe's Murphy Scott came in second.

Incline's Zach Pexa also competed and finished tied for 18th. He carded a 92 in the first round and 96 for a 188 total.

Recommended Stories For You

Whittell's Patrick Smorra set the pace for the Warriors. Smorra came in 12th overall with a 178 (90-88).

Also for Whittell, Zach Jones was 14th (87-97), Jonathan Duffy was 17th (100-87), Jack Forvilly was 23rd (95-96) and the team's No. 1 player Alex Byer was 24th (91-102).