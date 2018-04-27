Whittell wins Sage Ridge Invite; Incline 3rd

Whittell outlasted Sierra Lutheran and Incline to win the Sage Ridge Invitational golf tournament at Washoe County Golf Course in Reno.

Jon Duffy shot a 91 and Alex Byer scored a 94 to lead the Warriors to victory on the par 72.

The Warriors top four players carded a combined total of 400, eight strokes better than Sierra Lutheran and 11 better than the Highlanders.

Also for Whittell, Jack Frovilly added a 101 and Corey Huber had a 114. Conner Huber finished just out of the top four with a 116.

Incline earned third place despite not having its best golfer, Satchel Hirsch, who finished second in the state last year in class 2A.

Matt Poalillo led the Highlanders in scoring with a 99 while Zach Pexa added a 102, Paul Larson had a 105 and Ezra Brigham shot a 111. Johnny Redfern (115) and Bennet Welco (117) finished just out of the team's top four.

Whittell will host the next league tournament on Thursday, May 3, at Edgewood. The regional tournament will be held on Tuesday, May 8, at Toiyabe Golf club in Yerington, Nevada.