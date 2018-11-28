Whittell’s Wade sets school record for 3s in Warriors season-opening win

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — About half way through the second quarter, Whittell's Dylan Wade just shrugged his shoulders like he couldn't explain what was happening.

The junior guard was smoking hot.

He resembled a character on the NBA Jams video game where players catch fire and can't miss.

Wade sank a school record 11 3-pointers Tuesday night and finished with 41 points leading the Warriors to a season-opening non-league 90-39 victory over Smith Valley at Zephyr Cove. He tied for the third highest amount of 3s in a single game in Nevada 1A high school history.

"I was hot tonight and I want to thank my teammates for getting me the ball as much as they could," said Wade, who had a 40-point game with eight 3s last year. "We had good ball movement and came together as a team. We had a lot of assists and I'm proud of that."

Wade at the very beginning of the game lined up on the wrong side of the court. He usually resides on the left side of the Warriors offensive scheme.

"Why he was down on the other side today I have no idea," said Whittell head coach Phil Bryant. "I asked him what he was doing and told him to, 'Get over there on your side.' But it was a lot of fun for all of us. A guy like that, he'll call me most mornings because he wants to come in and shoot. He deserves it because he works so hard. The guys are beginning to understand if you've got a guy with a hot hand, get him the ball. That's fun. I enjoyed it for Dylan."

Wade made one trey in the opening quarter and had seven points.

He put on a show in the second eight minutes draining seven from beyond the arc, all from pretty much the same spot, on the left wing/baseline.

As soon as Wade hit a few shots, his teammates tried to get him the ball as often as possible.

"He was hot from the start," said senior Isaiah Womack, who added nine points and four assists. "It was insane. We just wanted to keep giving him the ball because he was going to make it. It was fun."

Wade added another 3 in the third period and two more in the fourth during a running clock. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished three assists.

"After the first couple of shots, they just felt the same every time," Wade said. "I just knew they were going in. A couple of them were off, but I just kept shooting and they kept going in."

Also for Whittell (1-0), Trent Dingman added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Malachi Womack had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Zack Johns had nine points and five steals, seven in the first period and Jack Forvilly and Kyle Davis each made a bucket.

Whittell next will play in the WREC Classic Tournament Thursday through Saturday at Round Mountain, Nev.