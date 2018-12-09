Zephyr Cove Ski Club accepting registration through Dec. 20

The Zephyr Cove Ski Club has announced signup dates for the 2018-19 snow season.

Skiers and snowboarders 18 and under may register from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 8, and from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Kahle Community Center.

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation sponsored club is offering improvements to its program this year, including more clinics.

Space is limited to the first 140 participants and no signups will be accepted after Dec. 20.

The non-profit club's purpose is to help families in Tahoe and Carson Valley by providing an affordable skiing/riding experience, using Heavenly Mountain Resort's instructors creating economic opportunity for local businesses, providing a social and physical environment for children of all ages that is safely controlled by chaperones with decades of experience.

The five, three-hour clinics begin in late January and end in early March.

The clinics are from 9 a.m. to noon and the five days are Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and March 2.

A special day trip at the end of the program to another resort to be determined is also in the plans.

There are four options for participants.

Option 1: Lift & Clinics (five lift tickets and five, 3-hour clinics), under age 5 is $190, ages 5-12 $275 and ages 13-18 cost $320.

Option 2: Lift only (five lift tickets), ages 5-12 $100, ages 13-18 $150.

Option 3: Clinics only (five, 3-hour clinics for season pass holders only), all ages $190.

Option 4: "Pay-As-You-Go" (lift tickets or transportation only), ages 5-12 $20 and ages 13-18 is $30.

There is a $15 charge for non-Douglas County residents.

Skiers/riders must be present at registration for ID picture. Or, participants may bring a current, small 1 ½ x 1 ½ face photo to be used.

For information, call Sally O'Brien at 775-720-8601 or visit http://www.zephyrcoveskiclub.com to sign up online.