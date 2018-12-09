Zephyr Cove Ski Club accepting registration through Dec. 20
December 9, 2018
The Zephyr Cove Ski Club has announced signup dates for the 2018-19 snow season.
Skiers and snowboarders 18 and under may register from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 8, and from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Kahle Community Center.
The Douglas County Parks and Recreation sponsored club is offering improvements to its program this year, including more clinics.
Space is limited to the first 140 participants and no signups will be accepted after Dec. 20.
The non-profit club's purpose is to help families in Tahoe and Carson Valley by providing an affordable skiing/riding experience, using Heavenly Mountain Resort's instructors creating economic opportunity for local businesses, providing a social and physical environment for children of all ages that is safely controlled by chaperones with decades of experience.
The five, three-hour clinics begin in late January and end in early March.
Recommended Stories For You
The clinics are from 9 a.m. to noon and the five days are Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and March 2.
A special day trip at the end of the program to another resort to be determined is also in the plans.
There are four options for participants.
Option 1: Lift & Clinics (five lift tickets and five, 3-hour clinics), under age 5 is $190, ages 5-12 $275 and ages 13-18 cost $320.
Option 2: Lift only (five lift tickets), ages 5-12 $100, ages 13-18 $150.
Option 3: Clinics only (five, 3-hour clinics for season pass holders only), all ages $190.
Option 4: "Pay-As-You-Go" (lift tickets or transportation only), ages 5-12 $20 and ages 13-18 is $30.
There is a $15 charge for non-Douglas County residents.
Skiers/riders must be present at registration for ID picture. Or, participants may bring a current, small 1 ½ x 1 ½ face photo to be used.
For information, call Sally O'Brien at 775-720-8601 or visit http://www.zephyrcoveskiclub.com to sign up online.
Trending In: Sports
- Kirkwood Mountain to open backside, Heavenly Mountain to open California side Saturday
- Redfern, Stranzl rain 3s in victories over South Tahoe, Damonte Ranch
- Whittell hoops wins 5th straight to open season; host big tournament this week
- Storms help Lake Tahoe resorts open more terrain ahead of holidays
- Homewood Mountain Resort announces plans to open Friday
Trending Sitewide
- Kirkwood Mountain to open backside, Heavenly Mountain to open California side Saturday
- FINAL ELECTION RESULTS: Measure T passes in South Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny conditions through weekend, snow possible next week
- New South Lake Tahoe City Manager Frank Rush Jr sworn in
- Appellate court partially affirms lower court’s ruling on ‘Loop Road’ lawsuit