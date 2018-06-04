Zephyr Cove Tennis Club focusing on youth instruction

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club is trying to get more kids on the court and will offer a free session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, for children ages 4-12.

Second-year head professional Dave Nostrant will direct the camp.

For more "intense instruction" there will be two four-day camps divided into three age groups through July.

The June sessions will take place Monday through Thursday, June 11-14 and June 18-21. July dates will be July 9-12, July 16-19 and July 23-25.

The cost for kids of ages 4-5 is $30 and they will hit the court from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Kids ages 6-8 costs $40 and they will practice from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children 9 to 12 years old costs $50 and will train from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

The tennis club is located on Warrior Way off U.S. 50.

"Tennis is one of those sports where you don't have to be the fastest or strongest to have fun and to win," Nostrant said in a press release. "It's a sport with some practice that most kids can pick up relatively easily."

For more information and to register, visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics.