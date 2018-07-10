Zephyr Cove Tennis Club hosting tournament Wimbledon weekend

Winter in summer? It will look like it in July at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club.

That's because the tennis courts will be awash in white as players participate in Breakfast at Wimbledon on July 14, the same weekend the pros play in the finals of the annual all grass tournament.

As is tradition at the All England Club, players in Zephyr Cove will be decked out in all white.

This is a casual-competitive event for anyone to play in — there's no need to be a ZCTC member. Players will be paired with a partner that day. The top four teams will win a prize.

Breakfast at Wimbledon begins with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by play at 10.

Cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members, and $5 for spectators who want to eat. The first 32 paid entrants are guaranteed a spot. The deadline to sign up is noon on July 7. To register, go online at http://www.zctennis.com/breakfast-wimbledon-registration/ or to the pro shop at the courts.

Recommended Stories For You

While breakfast is included in the price, participants are asked to bring a dish to share and personal beverages.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club is on Warrior Way off U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove.

This article was provided by the Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation, a nonprofit and host of the event.