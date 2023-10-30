Spot Signs of Concussion
As school spins up and student athletes return to fall sports, it’s important to be aware of signs and symptoms of a concussion/ mTBI (mild Traumatic Brain Injury).
A concussion is a type of TBI caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head that can change the way your brain normally works. Concussions can also occur from a blow to the body that causes the head to move rapidly back and forth, as in whiplash. Even what seems to be a mild bump or blow to the head can be serious if it causes a concussion.
Kids who play contact sports are often at risk for concussion, which can put sports—and life—on hold. Concussions can cause a range of short- and long-term problems, and they can affect thinking and memory, vision, balance, language, and emotions.
Observable signs and symptoms of a concussion include:
● Appears dazed or stunned
● Confusion
● Headache
● Moves clumsily
● Can’t recall events
● Nausea or vomiting
● Balance problems or dizziness
● Blurry or double vision
● Sensitivity to light or noise
● Concentration or memory problems
● Mood, personality or behavior change
● Feeling slowed down
● Any change to an athlete’s behavior, thinking, or physical functioning.
If you suspect a concussion, it is advised to seek medical attention by visiting the emergency department, urgent care, or your primary care physician for initial management. Do not return to play or activity until evaluated by a health care professional experienced in concussion management. The concussion professional will provide an individualized evaluation on when to start a gradual return to activity based on the elimination of symptoms.
Jeremy Vandehurst, MA, ATC is a certified athletic trainer and concussion coordinator with Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness. Learn more about concussion management at BartonHealth.org/Concussion.
