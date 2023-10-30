Spot Signs of Concussion

As school spins up and student athletes return to fall sports, it’s important to be aware of signs and symptoms of a concussion/ mTBI (mild Traumatic Brain Injury).

A concussion is a type of TBI caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head that can change the way your brain normally works. Concussions can also occur from a blow to the body that causes the head to move rapidly back and forth, as in whiplash. Even what seems to be a mild bump or blow to the head can be serious if it causes a concussion.

Kids who play contact sports are often at risk for concussion, which can put sports—and life—on hold. Concussions can cause a range of short- and long-term problems, and they can affect thinking and memory, vision, balance, language, and emotions.

Observable signs and symptoms of a concussion include:

● Appears dazed or stunned

● Confusion

● Headache

● Moves clumsily

● Can’t recall events

● Nausea or vomiting

● Balance problems or dizziness

● Blurry or double vision

● Sensitivity to light or noise

● Concentration or memory problems

● Mood, personality or behavior change

● Feeling slowed down

● Any change to an athlete’s behavior, thinking, or physical functioning.

If you suspect a concussion, it is advised to seek medical attention by visiting the emergency department, urgent care, or your primary care physician for initial management. Do not return to play or activity until evaluated by a health care professional experienced in concussion management. The concussion professional will provide an individualized evaluation on when to start a gradual return to activity based on the elimination of symptoms.

Jeremy Vandehurst, MA, ATC is a certified athletic trainer and concussion coordinator with Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness.