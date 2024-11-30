Spread joy this holiday season: Help LVF clear the tree

As the holiday season draws near, Live Violence Free is calling on our community to help bring joy to local survivors and their families. For many in our area, the holidays can be especially challenging, and a small gesture of kindness can make a world of difference.

This year, we’re excited to launch our annual Gift A Holiday program, and we’re reaching out to you—our neighbors, friends, and local supporters—to help us reach our goal of collecting 90 gifts for survivors and their families. Our tree is filled with ornaments, each representing a unique gift wish for a local family. Together, we can clear the tree and make this season brighter for everyone.

Gift A Holiday is simple and impactful. Each donated gift goes directly to children, teens, and families in the South Lake Tahoe and Alpine communities who are navigating difficult times. From toys to thoughtful trinkets, your gift brings comfort and shows our community’s care and support. At Live Violence Free, we see the challenges survivors and their families face every day, and with your help, we can share the warmth and compassion of our entire community.

How Can You Help?

Participating is easy, and every gift makes a difference. Here’s how you can get involved:

1️⃣ Pick an Ornament: Stop by Live Violence Free at 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd to select an ornament with gift wish information, or sign up online by visiting liveviolencefree.org/holiday or by scanning the QR code. Sign up by November 25, 2024.

2️⃣ Deliver Your Gift: Once you’ve selected your gift, drop it off at the Live Violence Free office by December 9, 2024. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3️⃣ Make a Difference: Each gift donated will go directly to survivors and their families in South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County, offering not only joy but also the comfort of knowing they are supported by their community.

Why It Matters

For survivors and their families, a small act of kindness during the holidays can mean more than words can express. Your donation is more than just a gift; it’s a message of support, a reminder that our community cares, and a gesture that can inspire hope during tough

times. By joining the Gift A Holiday initiative, you’re not only bringing joy to local survivors but also strengthening the bonds that make our community resilient and compassionate.

This holiday season, let’s come together to show that Tahoe’s spirit of generosity is alive and well. Whether you’re able to give one gift or encourage others to join, every action counts. Help us clear the tree and make this season brighter for those who need it most. For more information or to sign up, visit liveviolencefree.org/holiday, scan the QR code, or stop by Live Violence Free in person. You can also email Samantha Abbott at SAbbott@liveviolencefree.org . Thank you for being a part of something truly special.

About the Author: Samantha Abbott is a Case Manager at Live Violence Free, an organization serving the South Lake Tahoe and Alpine communities, dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. She provides peer counseling and survivor advocacy, along with engaging in outreach initiatives.