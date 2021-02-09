Spread local love on Valentine’s Day with Tahoe gift cards

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether planning a romantic dinner on the town, takeout for a date at home, or sending your love from afar, the GO Local Tahoe eGift Cards can help with Valentine’s Day plans.

The Tahoe Chamber and the city of South Lake Tahoe have partnered to champion the GO Local Tahoe bonus gift card program to drive immediate economic recovery on the South Shore.

The community card is redeemable at dozens of local restaurants and retailers while rewarding purchasers with a $10 bonus for every $25 spent, up to $160 in free cards.

Recipients can choose to spend their card at one of the participating merchants, or mix it up and spend flexibly at multiple locations. All digital and always available on your phone, the GO Local Tahoe Card makes it easy to redeem instantly and enjoy local businesses. Purchase and send GO Local Tahoe eGift Cards at https://bit.ly/GoLocalTahoeCard.