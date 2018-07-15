‘Spring break for grown-ups’: ACC’s 17th hole cranks celebrity golf tournament to 11

"Flutie! You're here? I got so drunk yesterday I didn't even see you!" Kings Beach resident Josh Crummy, margarita in hand, yells to the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback.

Flutie breaks into a smile and tees up a response.

"You've got to have goals, right?" he shouts back to Crummy, who triumphantly raises his margarita — which, by the way, was blended with a power drill.

It's a sun-splashed Saturday morning at the 29th annual American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe and the beach goers at hole No. 17 are already in rare form.

Hugging the shores of Lake Tahoe, hole No. 17 draws a large and rowdy crowd of people — and boats — year in and year out. With a basketball hoop for celebrities to take aim, blasting tunes turning a tee box into a dance floor, and footballs flying back and forth between the players and beachgoers, there's arguably no better spot to drink in the ACC than No. 17.

Just ask Crummy, who has been a regular heckler at that hole for 10 years.

Recommended Stories For You

"This is like spring break for grown ups," says Crummy, as Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Spirit in the Sky" blares from a nearby speedboat. "You get to have a lot of fun. They seem to let you have a lot of fun yelling at celebrities."

Heckled or not, Flutie said he wishes every hole at the ACC mirrored the vibe of No. 17. Heck, he thinks it may help his score.

"I love that hole," said Flutie, who birdied the Par-3, 169-yard hole during the first round on Friday. "It's just a fun atmosphere. That's the way I would like to play golf — a little more party atmosphere, a little loud. Maybe then I could relax more."

For three-time ACC champion Mark Mulder, a former MLB pitcher for the Oakland A's and St. Louis Cardinals, the loud and energetic Edgewood Tahoe hole is always a highlight.

"You're just getting done throwing footballs, baseballs, shooting baskets on the tee, the music's blasting … it's unusual," Mulder said. "But yet, I love it. It's my favorite shot of the tournament. And the fact that we get to do it three times each year, it's awesome."

And for those who used to play on Sundays (on the gridiron), like former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL analyst Tony Romo, they better be prepared to see a slew of footballs begging for signatures flying in their direction.

"I mean, (No.) 17's a great hole just because of the environment on the weekends — it's pretty crazy," Romo said. "And if you're not careful, you get hit by a football in the head when you're walking. That's unique to this tournament, I think."

Tahoe Tribune Sports Editor Bill Rozak contributed to this report.