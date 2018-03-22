Spring breakin’: Taking a week off in the Tahoe Basin

It's nearing the end of March, which means one thing: Spring break is upon us at long last.

Whether your week off comes this month or in April, there are plenty of ways to live it up big time in Tahoe during the new season, which began on Tuesday, March 20.

Tahoe South kicked off this time of year with its all-new Spring Loaded feature, which involves two weeks of live music, events, on-mountain fun and specials on lodging, food and drink. A wide variety of South Shore-based restaurants are hosting some sort of deal on menu items, so check out http://www.tahoesouth.com for a list of ways to save while you're out with your buds. Remember to mention Spring Loaded — you won't get the Happy Hour pricing without the phrase.

Spring break excitement continues with Heavenly Village's first-ever Brewfest, which is held Friday and Saturday, March 30-31. The two-day event features tastings courtesy of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, along with a brewery speaker series (learn tips and more from regional brewers) and cornhole tournament on Saturday. However, what makes the event stand out is the IPA 5k Fun Run, held on day two of the event. Of course, the Heavenly Village Brewfest also features live music throughout the weekend. Fun begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and at noon the following day. Learn more about the festival, fun run and purchasing tickets at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

Combine two iconic spring activities — beer drinking (not that this is exclusive to the season, but it's a key element to any time off school and work) and March Madness — by settling in at one of the local bars to catch the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament and keep an eye on your bracket. Top spots include Pick 6 Sports Lounge (the bar opened in December 2017 and features multiple beers on tap and sports-themed food), Straw Hat Sports Bar & Grill (the place is packed with sports memorabilia) and the casinos down at Stateline (because you'll have to bet on something while you're in town).

Adrenaline and film junkies who are in the basin through the start of April should check out MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Monday and Tuesday, Apr. 2-3 — the renowned Banff Film Festival tour returns to the venue for two days of showcasing the best stories focused on adventure and the outdoors. Visit http://www.montbleuresort.com for ticket pricing information and additional details.

Recommended Stories For You

On the hunt for live entertainment? Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's limited engagement of Electrify: Rock N' Roll Burlesque comes to a close on Saturday, March 31, and Harveys Lake Tahoe hosts stand-up comedians every Wednesday through Sunday. Electrify Burlesque combines rock 'n' roll with sultry choreography, and tickets are available at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com — more about this week's comedy shows can be found at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

People spending spring break on North Shore (or those on South Shore who don't mind a bit of a drive) should look at Squaw Valley's schedule of events. The resort begins its spring music series on Saturday, March 24, and launches its seasonal hot tub parties the following weekend. If you're in the region until the start of April and love bluegrass music, WinterWonderGrass is a must-see. The three-day festival will showcase the talents of headlining acts including The Devil Makes Three, Railroad Earth and The Infamous Stringdusters. The annual event is a staple for any die-hard fan. Learn more about all the events at http://www.squawalpine.com.