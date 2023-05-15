Spring cleaning at Soroptimist Stadium; Club seeks sponsorships for warning track, dugouts

Soroptmist Stadium received a spring cleaning on Saturday, May 13.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Soroptimist Stadium at the South Tahoe Middle School, home of South Tahoe High School girls’ softball, got a spring clean on Saturday, May 13.

The Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe with help from community volunteers, cleaned bleachers, swept pathways, raked rodent tracks, removed garbage, and picked up about 50 bags of pinecones and needles.

SISLT members began their softball renovation project on this field with a $325,000 contribution and have been managing the upgrades in cooperation with the Lake Tahoe Unified School District to provide girls with Title IX compliant facilities. The field upgrades include: new soil and sod, an electronic scoreboard, PA system, fencing and backstop, outfield fence cap, three sets of bleachers with safety backing, and a path to parking at the Middle School.

New dugouts still need to be constructed as well as a warning track. The 5,000-square-foot warning track is a necessary safety feature at the perimeter of the field to increase visibility and prevent injuries as players near the outfield fence. The track can also help prevent player ankle injuries from the uneven surfaces by mitigating annual rodent damage.

The warning track was not in the original budget and SISLT received $10,000 from the city of South Lake Tahoe and $5,000 from Liberty Utilities toward its construction. To raise additional funds SISLT is selling outfield sponsorship banners and soliciting additional community donations to go towards the project. Sponsorship banners are available at sislt.org/banner-donation/ to advertise your business or write an empowering message to support our community girls and women who use the field.

Banners are single-sided on a white background and include a logo with simple lettering (4’x4’/$350, 4’x6’/$500, 4’x8’/$800). Angie Olson of Angie’s Signs will be assisting SISLT to create the banners. For more information, contact Softball.SISLT@gmail.com or call 530-545-0444. Learn more about the renovation at http://www.sislt.org/softball-field/ .