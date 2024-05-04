Spring cleansing

The practice of dietary cleansing to remove toxic substances from our bodies persists and spring seems to be a popular time. Cleansing, most generally, involves consuming a highly specific diet for a short duration, for example a few days to as long as a month. Toxins of concern are mostly heavy metals and include cadmium, lead, mercury, nickel, aluminum, arsenic, and many others. Although we can take steps to minimize exposure, see the US Environmental Protection Agency’s website (epa.gov), many are airborne, in our food supply, enter our bloodstream and tissues, and increase our risk for cancer (Kim et al., 2015). Dietary cleansing, or better yet, eating a sustainably healthy diet all year long, can help reduce levels in our bodies.

One way foods can work is by binding to, or chelating, these metals. Margarette Sears (2013) published a comprehensive review of foods that bind to heavy metals in our body thereby reducing their concentrations. She shows how allium plants, for example, including garlic, and brassicas plants, including broccoli, contain a compound called glutathione. Glutathione contains cysteine, a sulfur containing amino acid which ultimately reduces lead and cadmium levels in our blood. Eggs contain high sources of cysteine as well. Taurine, another sulfur containing amino acid, is found in red meats, poultry, sea animals, and dairy and has also been shown to reduce blood lead levels. Methionine, yet another sulfur containing amino acid in food, has similar lead reducing effects.

Another way foods work to reduce toxin levels is through dietary fiber, particularly insoluble fiber found in many fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and beans. The scientific literature is now abundant with evidence that fiber, the cell wall material in plants, increases levels of beneficial microorganisms in our digestive tract. Although specific mechanisms for how they reduce toxic substances in our bloodstream are still being investigated, the beneficial gut microbiota seem to interfere with the bioavailability of these heavy metals. Assefa and Kohler (2019), for example, describe in their review how gut microbiota reduce metal toxins by facilitating chemical reactions that transform them into less toxic forms. Some fiber even directly binds to heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and cadmium in our digestive tract having a chelating effect that promotes their excretion.

So, a variety of foods can be used for cleansing. As a registered dietitian, I advocate for a healthy diet that reduces heavy metal exposure and reduction all year long. The United States Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate, based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans shows, conservatively, that approximately 75% of Americans’ plates should be fruits, vegetables, and grains. The approximately 25% “protein” sources can even include beans and legumes and “dairy” can include oat, soy, and almond milk. Unfortunately, Washington DC’s press release (2017) reveals less than 10% of Americans meet these standards. So, vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians would do well to cleanse by following these guidelines and make every bite a health promoting one.

However, prior to cleansing, or drastically and suddenly changing any dietary pattern, people should check with their medical providers, including registered dietitians. Some foods interfere

with certain medications, contain allergens specific to a client, or may even exacerbate an existing chronic illness. For example, foods high in saturated fat may contribute to cardiovascular disease. Or, suddenly changing to a minimally processed food diet may prompt doctors to adjust medication dosages for those living with diabetes.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD is a registered dietitian having practices in both South Lake Tahoe, CA and Minden, NV and is an in-network provider for most major insurances.